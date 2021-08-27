Water detoxifies skin naturally: Dr Iram Qazi

Acne, commonly known as pimples or breakouts, is a common skin condition that involves the hair follicles and oil producing glands of skin known as sebaceous glands. These glands secrete oil that keeps the skin moist. Acne is caused when these glands get clogged with oil, debris and dead cells. The sebum or oil produced by oil glands normally travels through the hair follicles to the skin surface via the follicular or skin pores. Acne occurs when these skin pores get clogged with oil, dead cells and skin bacteria. Other factors that contribute to acne include hormonal changes, some medicines, cosmetics, diet and stress. Hormonal acne in women happens due to fluctuations in hormone levels. Acne may seem a common condition mostly associated with teens or young adults. However, there are cases wherein acne persists even in adulthood especially in women. To figure out what may be causing your acne breakouts; Misabah Bhat had one-on-one conversation with Dr Iram Qazi, MD Dermatology, Venere