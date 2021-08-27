About Us Our Team Contact Us E-Paper Friday, 27 Aug 2021

Breaking News

Top Stories

Govt working to make J&K skill capital of country: Manoj Sinha

Asks technical institutes to experiment with new-age engineering technologies


Prevalence of breastfeeding low in Kashmir: Study

‘Exclusive breastfeeding is important to decrease infant mortality’

CJ Pankaj Mithal inaugurates Virtual Traffic Courts

In case the violator decides not to contest and pleads guilty, she/he will pay the requisite minimum fine through online mode on the day and the time of her/his choosing within the stipulated period. On payment of Fine, such matters may be treated as disposed of. Citizens neither have to wait in lines in Courts nor have to face the Traffic cops. It will increase productivity of citizens as well as Judicial Officers. It will promote greater accountability and neutralize the malpractices, thus bettering the lives of people.

Three month Tourism Festival to begin in October: CS Mehta

Dr. Mehta directed the Department to preserve, restore, and promote cultural and architectural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir by proper site identification, cultural mapping and event cataloging of the heritage places in both provinces of the Union territory. He further advised the Department to raise awareness about these places by organizing dedicated travel, trekking-expeditions and stays around the identified sites.

Responsibility of building prosperous JK rests on shoulders of youth: LG Sinha

‘Kashmir University to play big role in J&K's knowledge economy’

Kashmir

Kashmir

8-Larnoo DDC constituency: HC quashes orders for recounting of votes

Frame comprehensive strategy to boost sales, marketability of artisans' products: Advisor Baseer to officials

DDC Shopian emphasizes for completion of ongoing works in time

Don’t allocate dev works without e-tendering: Govt to officials

MeT predicts 2-day wet spell from Saturday

HC says mere examination of record doesn’t infringe upon govt authority

City

City

Srinagar to get 7 more grade separators

SMC completes 57% work on streetlights in Srinagar

Rest will be completed in next three months: Officials

SKUAST-K holds workshop on backyard poultry farming

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof Sarfaraz A Wani, Director Research and Prof MT Banday, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences. University Librarian Prof ShoiabKamil was also present in the Workshop. The programme was attended by University Scientists, Officers of the Animal Husbandry Department, Officers of NABARD, Programme Coordinators of KVK’s, Subject Matter Specialists, Research Scholars and a large number of poultry farmers.

Jammu

Jammu

Chief Secretary calls for rejuvenation of degraded forests, bio fencing of wetlands

Chief Secretary calls for rejuvenation of degraded forests, bio fencing of wetlands

ISRO's latest launch is state-of-art Earth Observation Satellite: Dr Jitendra

DDC Shopian tours Keegam, adjacent villages; reviews dev works

CUJ Teachers’ Association bids adieu to Prof Ashok Aima

CUJ Teachers’ Association bids adieu to Prof Ashok Aima

Politics

Cong should come clean on remarks made by Sidhu's advisers on Kashmir: BJP leader

"The Congress should clarify its stand on the statement of its Punjab unit chiefNavjot Singh Sidhu's advisors on social media platforms that India has occupied Kashmir. This is a seven-decade-long narrative of Pakistan," Chugh told reporters here.

Yaseen demands roll back of recent water tariff hike order

He said that the exponential increase in the water tariff would add to the hardships and sufferings of the people. He said the decision to hike water tariff at this crucial time speaks volumes about the non seriousness of the government about the plight of common people particularly the poor and downtrodden classes of the society.

Civil servants' working to shift from 'Rule to Role': Dr Jitendra

Talking about the role of civil servants in present times, the minister said that the obligations of government servants have changed over the years and their accountability has increased.

Interviews

Water detoxifies skin naturally: Dr Iram Qazi

Acne, commonly known as pimples or breakouts, is a common skin condition that involves the hair follicles and oil producing glands of skin known as sebaceous glands. These glands secrete oil that keeps the skin moist. Acne is caused when these glands get clogged with oil, debris and dead cells. The sebum or oil produced by oil glands normally travels through the hair follicles to the skin surface via the follicular or skin pores. Acne occurs when these skin pores get clogged with oil, dead cells and skin bacteria. Other factors that contribute to acne include hormonal changes, some medicines, cosmetics, diet and stress. Hormonal acne in women happens due to fluctuations in hormone levels. Acne may seem a common condition mostly associated with teens or young adults. However, there are cases wherein acne persists even in adulthood especially in women. To figure out what may be causing your acne breakouts; Misabah Bhat had one-on-one conversation with Dr Iram Qazi, MD Dermatology, Venere

Better planning, coordination must to avoid traffic mess: SSP Traffic Sgr

Says department doing everything possible to make improvements

‘I believe in surrendering to the process of change’

Meet Nowsheen Yaqoob who focuses on human development

Health

latest News

Impact of household air pollution on health

latest News

Women's health: COMMON SKIN PROBLEMS

latest News

Positive Personality: Dos and Don’ts

latest News

Women's health: Anemia in women

latest News

Nutrition tips for elderly

latest News

Combating stress and burnout in surgical practice

latest News

Women's health: Drug use during pregnancy

latest News

Weight Loss Tips for Women

latest News

Women's health: CERVICAL CANCER SCREENING

latest News

Women's health: Reducing weight in women

latest News

Naturally occurring food toxins

latest News

Women's health

latest News

2 young women creating niche in interior designing

latest News

Tips for Diabetic Foot Care

latest News

Gender Matters: Heart Disease in Women

latest News

Women's health : COMMON DIGESTIVE CONDITIONS AFFECTING WOMEN

latest News

CARE DURING PREGNANCY AND POST-DELIVERY PERIOD

latest News

Impact of school closures on mental health of children

latest News

Women's health: Menopause

latest News

Women's health: Brestmilk

Anchor

Business

Business

Samoon holds interaction with representatives of Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts

by RK News

KCCI delegation meets parliamentary committees, seeks freight subsidy

A statement said, the delegation discussed measures for the welfare of artisans and need for augmenting infrastructure facilities to boost exports from Jammu and Kashmir.

Dir Tourism holds webinar with Gujarat, Maharashtra tour operators

He said the effective Covid-19 management by UT administration was the biggest confidence-building measure for the tourists to visit Kashmir. He said almost entire tourism stakeholders have been vaccinated which is set to infuse confidence among the visitors.

TAAK seeks action against non-local company for ‘camping site vandalisation’

“Earlier also, the said company has been accused of destroying the high-altitude camping sites besides using unethical trade practice for the sole objective of earning huge profits at the cost of fragile environment. However, no action was taken by the government,” said Kathoo.

Govt notified RoDTEP rates will affect Kashmir silk industry: KCCI

According to him, 1.2 percent is the lowest RoDTEP. “We appeal to the Union Commerce Minister to review and hike it as it will help in the revival of the ailing industry.”

The Rising Kashmir


INFO
About Contact Advertise on risingkashmir
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
ALL CONTENT © 2021 Risingkashmir. Designed by Netshell